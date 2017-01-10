BRIEF-Novanta increases stake in Laser Quantum to over 75 pct

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Novanta Inc

* Novanta increases ownership in Laser Quantum to over 75 percent

* Novanta Inc says novanta acquires an additional 35 percent of outstanding shares of laser quantum for approximately £25.5 million

* Novanta Inc- total purchase price of £25.5 million was financed with cash on hand and borrowings under company’s amended and restated credit facility

* Novanta Inc says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to novanta’s free cash flow and non-gaap earnings per share

* Novanta Inc says transaction expected to add approximately $25 million in revenue to novanta’s financial results on a full year pro forma basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: