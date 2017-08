Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc

* Tesla Motors says Chris Lattner will join Tesla as vice president of autopilot software

* Lattner comes to Tesla after 11 years at Apple

* Tesla Motors - Jinnah Hosein, SpaceX's VP of software, has been serving a dual role as the interim VP of Tesla autopilot software Source: (bit.ly/2iduzPZ) Further company coverage: