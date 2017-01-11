BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings Group Co enters placement agency agreement and purchase agreement

Jan 11 (Reuters) - China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd

* Company and issuer entered into placement agency agreement with placement agents

* Estimated net proceeds of placement and issue of securities will amount to approximately us$495.9 million

* Co and issuer entered into purchase agreement with initial purchaser in connection with placement and issue of securities

* Placement agency agreement with placement agents in connection with placement of securities in aggregate principal amount of us$200 million

* Purchase agreement with initial purchaser in connection with issue of securities in aggregate principal amount of us$300 million