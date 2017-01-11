FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings Group Co enters placement agency agreement and purchase agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 11, 2017 / 12:39 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings Group Co enters placement agency agreement and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd

* Company and issuer entered into placement agency agreement with placement agents

* Estimated net proceeds of placement and issue of securities will amount to approximately us$495.9 million

* Co and issuer entered into purchase agreement with initial purchaser in connection with placement and issue of securities

* Placement agency agreement with placement agents in connection with placement of securities in aggregate principal amount of us$200 million

* Purchase agreement with initial purchaser in connection with issue of securities in aggregate principal amount of us$300 million Source text (bit.ly/2jB9hRl) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.