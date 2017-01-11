FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences to buy Derma Sciences
January 11, 2017 / 1:25 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences to buy Derma Sciences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Derma Sciences Inc

* Derma Sciences to be acquired by Integra Lifesciences for $7.00 per share of common stock in cash

* Says will be acquired by Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation for $7.00 per share of common stock in cash

* Says deal for a total of approximately $204 million

* Says Integra will also assume contingent liabilities related to biod transaction

* Says q4 net sales of $26.9 million

* Says q4 awc net sales of $20.3 million representing growth of 95.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

