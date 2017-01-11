BRIEF-Saga sees FY results in-line with expectations

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Saga Plc

* Trading update & notice of results

* Provides following update on trading covering period from 1 August 2016 to 10 January 2017

* Has continued to trade strongly in second half of year, and is on course to meet its expectations for full year

* Business continues to perform well, with our core insurance and travel divisions both demonstrating consistency in delivering robust results-CEO

* Expect to report results in line with our expectations for full year-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)