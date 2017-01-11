FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Stock Spirits says trading in full-year ended Dec 31 in line with expectations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
January 11, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Stock Spirits says trading in full-year ended Dec 31 in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc :

* Pre close trading update

* Today provides a pre-close trading update for full-year ended 31 december 2016.

* Overall trading in second half of 2016, and therefore for full-year ended 31 december 2016, was in line with expectation

* Polish vodka market continued to show growth in both volume and value terms (source: Nielsen Ytd Nov 2016)

* Our polish business has performed well in highly competitive trading conditions and continues to make progress on root and branch initiatives.

* Group cash flow for year was strong, resulting in net debt at 31st December 2016 of circa eur 60m (2015: eur 57.2m). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.