7 months ago
BRIEF-PageGroup reports c.4 pct rise in Q4 group gross profit
#Financials
January 11, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-PageGroup reports c.4 pct rise in Q4 group gross profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Pagegroup Plc

* Fourth quarter and full year 2016 trading update

* Q4 gross profit growth of 3.8* pct and 3.0* pct for full year

* Q4 strongest growth in EMEA +12.4 pct

* Q4 Uk -6.7 pct impacted by continued uncertain market conditions

* Q4 Fx increased reported gross profit by c.22 mln stg and operating profit by c.4 mln stg

* FY group gross profit +3.0 pct (+11.7 pct in reported) to 621.1 mln stg, a record year for group

* FX increased reported FY gross profit by 48.3 mln stg and operating profit by c. 10 mln stg

* FY operating profit expected to be towards top end of range of current market forecasts (company compiled forecast range of 91.0-100.6 mln stg)

* In UK, client and candidate confidence levels deteriorated further, with activity levels also reduced

* Challenging market conditions also continued in several of our other larger markets, particularly Brazil and financial services, notably in New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

