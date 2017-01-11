FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Liontrust Asset Management reports net inflows of 190 million stg
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 11, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Liontrust Asset Management reports net inflows of 190 million stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Liontrust Asset Management Plc

* Net inflows of 190 million pounds in the period from 1 October to 31 December 2016 and net inflows for financial year to 31 December 2016 of 282 million pounds

* Assets under management ("AuM") as at close of business on 31 December 2016 were 6.0 billion pounds, up 25 percent compared to AuM at 31 march 2016

* Proposed acquisition of the Alliance Trust Investments Limited ("ATI"), which was announced in December 2016 and is expected to complete in April 2017, will add 2.3 billion pounds of AuM

* "This continued growth reflects the excellent long-term performance across our fund management teams and is a testament to our focus on robust investment processes and expanding our client base," said John Ions, Chief Executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.