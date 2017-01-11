FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capital & Regional reports 95.4 pct occupancy at Dec. 31
January 11, 2017 / 7:56 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Capital & Regional reports 95.4 pct occupancy at Dec. 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Capital & Regional Plc

* Like-For-Like footfall over last two weeks of year up 2.2 pct on prior year.

* Footfall improved in second half of the year

* Contracted rent was 57.5 million stg as at 31 December 2016.

* Occupancy remains strong at 95.4 pct for portfolio at 31 December 2016.

* Valuation of wholly-owned portfolio at 31 December 2016 was 794.1 million stg at a net initial yield of 6.01 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

