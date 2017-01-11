BRIEF-Segro sees FY adj EPS at upper end of estimates

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Segro Plc

* Independent valuation of assets as at 31 Dec indicates a for like increase in value of portfolio during year of 4.8 percent

* Segro expects its EPRA NAV per share at 31 December 2016 to be at upper end of range of analysts' estimates

* Good leasing activity, strong like for like rental growth, particularly in UK, further encouraging progress with development pipeline

* Segro expects adjusted EPS for year to 31 December 2016 to be at upper end of range of analysts' estimates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)