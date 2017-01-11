FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Reliance Mutual Fund announces further fund offer for CPSE ETF
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 11, 2017 / 8:36 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Reliance Mutual Fund announces further fund offer for CPSE ETF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Reliance Mutual Fund:

* Reliance Mutual Fund announces further fund offer for CPSE ETF

* Raise upto Rs 4,500 crore (US$ 671 million) as base issue size, with an option to retain oversubscription

* FFO will be open for investors from January 17, 2017 till January 20, 2017. Source text : [RELIANCE MUTUAL FUND ANNOUNCES FURTHER FUND OFFER FOR CPSE ETF. RELIANCE MUTUAL FUND TO RAISE UPTO RS 4,500 CRORE (US$ 671 MILLION) AS BASE ISSUE SIZE, WITH AN OPTION TO RETAIN OVERSUBSCRIPTION]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.