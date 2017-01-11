FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Welspun Group to invest 40 bln rupees in textile projects
January 11, 2017 / 7:25 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Welspun Group to invest 40 bln rupees in textile projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Welspun India Ltd

* Welspun India Ltd says welspun group to invest rs 4,000 crores in textile projects

* Welspun India Ltd - amongst the larger of three projects, Welspun will invest 20 billion rupees in developing an integrated textile manufacturing zone

* Welspun India Ltd says another INR 10 billion is being invested in the advanced textile arm of Welspun

* Welspun India Ltd says welspun will invest INR 10 billion in its technical textile business for capacity enhancement Source text - (bit.ly/2j6vXIz) Further company coverage:

