7 months ago
BRIEF-L & A International updates on winding-up petition filed by Chi Dong Eun
January 11, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-L & A International updates on winding-up petition filed by Chi Dong Eun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - L & A International Holdings Ltd

* Update on winding up

* Board considered that petition is frivolous and have no grounds

* Company has instructed its legal adviser to commence preparation of application to high court for validation order

* Company shall contest the petition

* Estimates that application and hearing would take not less than three weeks and two weeks to process

* Until winding up order has actually been made by court, petition shall pose no legal impediment to prospective transfer of shares

* Refers to winding-up petition dated January 3, 2017 filed by Chi Dong Eun Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

