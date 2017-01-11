BRIEF-Hisense Kelon Electrical announces agreement in relation to disposal

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd :
* Framework agreement in relation to the disposal
* Company entered into framework agreement with purchaser in relation to disposal
* Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Yingmei Investment Management Company to purchase the property from company
* consideration shall be RMB892.6 million
* Ownership of property will be transferred from company to target company
* Disposal is expected to increase net profit of company for current period by approximately RMB650 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: