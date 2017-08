Jan 11 (Reuters) - Beteiligungen Im Baltikum AG :

* Planned acquisition of a property

* The planned acquisition is a building complex in Heidenheim, consisting of a total of 18 residential units

* Purchase price is 1,280,000. euros ($1.35 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9507 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)