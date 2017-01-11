FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-PS Business Parks enters into third amended and restated revolving credit agreement dated as of Jan 10
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-PS Business Parks enters into third amended and restated revolving credit agreement dated as of Jan 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - PS Business Parks Inc

* PS Business Parks Inc - Co entered into third amended and restated revolving credit agreement dated as of Jan 10, 2017

* PS Business Parks Inc- Among other things, credit agreement provides for total revolving credit commitments of $250 million - SEC Filing

* PS Business Parks-Credit agreement provides for option to request increases to total revolving credit by an additional amount of up to $150 million

* PS Business Parks Inc - Credit agreement provides extension of maturity date from May 1, 2019 to January 10, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2iftl6K] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.