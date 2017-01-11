BRIEF-PS Business Parks enters into third amended and restated revolving credit agreement dated as of Jan 10

Jan 11 (Reuters) - PS Business Parks Inc

* PS Business Parks Inc - Co entered into third amended and restated revolving credit agreement dated as of Jan 10, 2017

* PS Business Parks Inc- Among other things, credit agreement provides for total revolving credit commitments of $250 million - SEC Filing

* PS Business Parks-Credit agreement provides for option to request increases to total revolving credit by an additional amount of up to $150 million

* PS Business Parks Inc - Credit agreement provides extension of maturity date from May 1, 2019 to January 10, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2iftl6K] Further company coverage: