Jan 11 (Reuters) - Vama Industries Ltd

* Received an order from Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for implementation of "Bhuvan scale-up infrastructure site setup" at NRSC

* Order aggregating to INR 461.6 million

* Says order for INR 367 million in the name of company

* Source text: (bit.ly/2jCoBNP) Further company coverage: