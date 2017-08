Jan 11 (Reuters) - Banca Generali SpA :

* Total net inflows in Dec. at 770 million euros ($810.35 million)

* Net inflows of managed products in Dec. at 545 million euros

* Total net inflows for FY 2016 at 5.68 billion euros, up 22 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9502 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)