Jan 11 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc :

* Seagate - made decision to shut down its suzhou factory on January 10th, 2017, and dismiss relevant employees there.

* Seagate - plans to shut down Suzhou are part of Seagate's plans announced in July 2016

* Seagate - "regret to close down the factory and will release 2,127 workforces here" Further company coverage: