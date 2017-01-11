BRIEF-KKR releases 2017 global macro outlook

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co Lp :

* KKR releases 2017 global macro outlook

* Private equity firm KKR in global macro outlook-"we think that we are at a major inflection point across global capital markets" looking ahead to 2017

* "we view Donald Trump's ascendancy to presidency of U.S. as confirmation of a political and economic paradigm shift that started with brexit"

* Political and economic paradigm shift is likely to continue for foreseeable future, including elections across Europe in 2017

* Macroeconomic backdrop will likely be shifting from disinflationary, slower growth environment towards reflationary-directed one