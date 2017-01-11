FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-KKR releases 2017 global macro outlook
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 11, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-KKR releases 2017 global macro outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co Lp :

* KKR releases 2017 global macro outlook

* "as we look ahead into 2017, we think that we are at a major inflection point across global capital markets."

* Private equity firm KKR in global macro outlook-"we think that we are at a major inflection point across global capital markets" looking ahead to 2017

* "we view Donald Trump's ascendancy to presidency of U.S. as confirmation of a political and economic paradigm shift that started with brexit"

* Political and economic paradigm shift is likely to continue for foreseeable future, including elections across Europe in 2017

* Macroeconomic backdrop will likely be shifting from disinflationary, slower growth environment towards reflationary-directed one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.