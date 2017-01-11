FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-TG therapeutics announces completion of enrollment and B-cell depletion data from part 1 of ongoing phase 2 multiple sclerosis study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc

* TG therapeutics announces completion of enrollment and B-cell depletion data from part 1 of ongoing phase 2 multiple sclerosis study

* TG Therapeutics Inc says phase 3 MS program planned to initiate in 1H 2017

* TG Therapeutics Inc says TG-1101 was well tolerated with no grade 3/4 adverse events reported

* TG Therapeutics Inc says early data demonstrates rapid and profound B-cell reductions in ms patients treated with TG-1101 with median B-cell reduction of 99%

* As part 2 of trial, company has added expansion cohorts and will explore accelerated dosing of initial 150mg dose Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

