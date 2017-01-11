FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Superior Industries International sees 2017 sales $730 mln to $750 mln
January 11, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Superior Industries International sees 2017 sales $730 mln to $750 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Superior Industries International Inc -

* Sees 2017 sales $730 million - $750 million - SEC filing

* Sees 2017 unit volume 12 million - 12.25 million

* Expect 1Q17 unit volume to be down 200,000 - 300,000 units compared to 1Q16

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $50 million

* Superior industries international inc - "remain comfortable with 2016 outlook"

* Fy2017 revenue view $739.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2j14wNH] Further company coverage:

