BRIEF-Superior Industries International sees 2017 sales $730 mln to $750 mln

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Superior Industries International Inc -
* Sees 2017 sales $730 million - $750 million - SEC filing
* Sees 2017 unit volume 12 million - 12.25 million
* Expect 1Q17 unit volume to be down 200,000 - 300,000 units compared to 1Q16
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $50 million
* Superior industries international inc - "remain comfortable with 2016 outlook"
* Fy2017 revenue view $739.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S