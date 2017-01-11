FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-American Airlines says 2016 total system capacity was up 1.7 pct vs 2015
January 11, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-American Airlines says 2016 total system capacity was up 1.7 pct vs 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group Inc - Mainline CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 5 to 7 percent in 2016

* American Airlines Group Inc - 2016 total system capacity was up 1.7 percent versus. 2015

* American Airlines - expects to pay an average of between $1.54 and $1.59 per gallon of mainline jet fuel (including taxes) in the fourth quarter

* American Airlines - expects the value of its net special items (before the impact of taxes) in the fourth quarter to be approximately $275 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

