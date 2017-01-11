FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2017 / 3:16 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Imperial Pacific International updates on issuance of USD 8.5% senior secured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Imperial Pacific International

* Imperial pacific international holdings ltd - issuer, company and initial subsidiary guarantor has on 11 January 2017 entered into a purchase agreement

* Imperial pacific international - group intends to use proceeds from proposed notes issue to finance development of phase i of saipan project

* Imperial pacific international - issuer proposes to issue 8.5% senior secured notes due 2020 in aggregate principal amount of not less than USD60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

