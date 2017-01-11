BRIEF-Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany licenses four oncology research and development programs from Vertex

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Merck Kgaa

* Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, licenses four oncology research and development programs from Vertex and becomes a leader in DNA damage and repair

* Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany says as part of agreement, co will license two clinical-stage programs targeting DNA damage and repair

* Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany says entered into licensing agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Boston, USA

* Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany says Vertex will receive an upfront payment of $230 million, in addition to royalties on future net sales

* Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany says agreement with Vertex is for worldwide development, commercialization of four research and development programs

* Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany says will assume full responsibility for development and commercialization of all programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: