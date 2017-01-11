FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany licenses four oncology research and development programs from Vertex
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 2:41 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany licenses four oncology research and development programs from Vertex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Merck Kgaa

* Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, licenses four oncology research and development programs from Vertex and becomes a leader in DNA damage and repair

* Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany says as part of agreement, co will license two clinical-stage programs targeting DNA damage and repair

* Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany says entered into licensing agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Boston, USA

* Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany says Vertex will receive an upfront payment of $230 million, in addition to royalties on future net sales

* Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany says agreement with Vertex is for worldwide development, commercialization of four research and development programs

* Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany says will assume full responsibility for development and commercialization of all programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.