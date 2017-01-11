FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Numerex says board terminated employment of Marc Zionts as CEO
January 11, 2017

BRIEF-Numerex says board terminated employment of Marc Zionts as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Numerex Corp :

* Board of directors has terminated employment of Marc Zionts as chief executive officer

* Kenneth Gayron, chief financial officer, will assume additional role of interim CEO

* Zionts' termination was not related to any company accounting, internal controls, or financial reporting matter

* Expected to significantly improve its EBITDA performance over 2016 with estimates of adjusted EBITDA ranging from $8.5 million to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

