7 months ago
BRIEF-Holloway Lodging says announces normal course issuer bids
January 11, 2017 / 2:41 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging says announces normal course issuer bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Holloway Lodging Corp

* Holloway lodging corporation announces normal course issuer bids for each series of its convertible debentures and related automatic purchase plan

* Holloway lodging corp - each bid will commence on january 13, 2017 and will terminate on january 12, 2018

* Holloway lodging -tsx approved co's normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation 6.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Holloway lodging -tsx also approved co's normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation 7.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

