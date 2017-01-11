FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-China New City Commercial Development says Zhong AN Shenglong enters into MoU with Hangzhou Oriental
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 11, 2017 / 2:58 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-China New City Commercial Development says Zhong AN Shenglong enters into MoU with Hangzhou Oriental

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - China New City Commercial Development Ltd :

* Zhong AN Shenglong entered into a memorandum of understanding with Hangzhou Oriental

* Agreement for acquisition by Zhong An Shenglong of 42.5% of interest in Zhejiang Xinnongdou from Hangzhou Oriental

* Proposed consideration for acquisition is expected to be about RMB700 million

* Consideration will be settled partly by cash and partly by issue of new shares in CNC Source text : (bit.ly/2iFUil7) Further company coverage: [1321.HK,0672.HK]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.