Jan 11 (Reuters) - Fachowcy.Pl Ventures SA :

* To issue between 3,000 and 6,000 series A 2-year bonds at the issue price of 1,000 zloty ($240) each

* The bonds to bear 8.5 percent interest rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1707 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)