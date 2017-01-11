FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Textron recalls about 1,100 Bad Boy off-road utility vehicles
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 3:16 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Textron recalls about 1,100 Bad Boy off-road utility vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Textron Inc announces recall of about 1,100 Bad Boy off-road utility vehicles

* U.S. CPSC - Recall involves Bad Boy XTO and Bone Collector XTO model off-road utility vehicles manufactured by Textron Specialized Vehicles

* U.S. CPSC - As a result of vehicles rolling over, a 14-year-old male passenger died in Toombs County, Georgia in 2014

* U.S. CPSC - In a separate rollover incident, an adult male operator suffered a serious leg injury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

