BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Textron recalls about 1,100 Bad Boy off-road utility vehicles

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Textron Inc announces recall of about 1,100 Bad Boy off-road utility vehicles

* U.S. CPSC - Recall involves Bad Boy XTO and Bone Collector XTO model off-road utility vehicles manufactured by Textron Specialized Vehicles

* U.S. CPSC - As a result of vehicles rolling over, a 14-year-old male passenger died in Toombs County, Georgia in 2014

* U.S. CPSC - In a separate rollover incident, an adult male operator suffered a serious leg injury