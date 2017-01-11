FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Imperial Brands and China Tobacco form joint venture
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 11, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Imperial Brands and China Tobacco form joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands Plc :

* Joint venture

* Subsidiaries of Imperial Brands Plc and China Tobacco have established a long-term joint venture (JV) business

* JV will look to develop a variety of growth opportunities in China and international markets

* JV will focus on maximising potential of two Yunnan brands, Jadé and Horizon, in markets outside of China

* Further tobacco and next generation product launches, as well as potential M&A opportunities, will also be evaluated by GHVL

* Jadé joins Imperial's portfolio of specialist brands

* Imperial was assisted in transaction by Vermilion Partners and Allen & Overy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

