BRIEF-Imperial Brands and China Tobacco form joint venture

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands Plc :

* Joint venture

* Subsidiaries of Imperial Brands Plc and China Tobacco have established a long-term joint venture (JV) business

* JV will look to develop a variety of growth opportunities in China and international markets

* JV will focus on maximising potential of two Yunnan brands, Jadé and Horizon, in markets outside of China

* Further tobacco and next generation product launches, as well as potential M&A opportunities, will also be evaluated by GHVL

* Jadé joins Imperial's portfolio of specialist brands

* Imperial was assisted in transaction by Vermilion Partners and Allen & Overy