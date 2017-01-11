FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust completes sale of two suburban Washington, DC hotels
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust completes sale of two suburban Washington, DC hotels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hersha Hospitality Trust

* Hersha Hospitality Trust completes sale of two suburban Washington, DC hotels and exits the Mystic Partners joint-venture

* Closed on sale of 203-room courtyard by Marriott in Alexandria, VA, and 120-room residence inn in Greenbelt, MD for $62 million

* Has agreed to a 6-month extension to close on sale of three suburban west coast hotels for $130.5 million

* Redeemed interest in Mystic Partners, buying all ownership interest of 285-room mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa in Mystic, ct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.