FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Atos to provide digital services to Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
January 11, 2017 / 2:26 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Atos to provide digital services to Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Atos :

* Atos signs a major deal to provide digital services to Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company

* Acquires Infopartners in Bulgaria to create a global food & beverage competency centre

* It has signed a multi-million euro five-year contract with Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), one of world's largest bottlers of brands of Coca-Cola company

* Under new contract, Atos will take over development and management of key it applications supporting CCHBC business

* Has acquired 100% of infopartners, a leading provider of specialist SAP services in Bulgaria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.