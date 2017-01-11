FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tower Property Fund sees FY core earnings growth of 8 pct-10 pct
January 11, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Tower Property Fund sees FY core earnings growth of 8 pct-10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tower Property Fund Ltd :

* Revised Distribution Guidance For The Year Ending 31 May 2017, Trading Update And Trading Statement

* Total distribution of 92 cents per share for year ended May 31, 2016

* Guidance of 6 pct distribution growth for year ending May 2017

* Core earnings are expected to grow between 8 pct and 10 pct for year ending May 31, 2017 from core earnings of circa 75 cps for year ended May 31, 2016

* Revised its guidance for year ending May 31, 2017 to a distribution of 80 cps to 82 cps which comprises core earnings only

* On a rolled, 12-month forward basis, Tower anticipates a distribution of 84 cps to 86 cps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

