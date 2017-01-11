FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Duke Energy Florida to build solar power plant in Suwannee County
January 11, 2017 / 3:26 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Duke Energy Florida to build solar power plant in Suwannee County

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp :

* To build solar power plant in Suwannee county- Suwannee solar facility

* New Suwannee solar facility will produce 8.8 megawatts energy, which is enough to power about 1,700 average homes at peak production

* Solar facility will be owned, operated and maintained by Duke Energy Florida

* Company expects to break ground in spring with full operation by end of 2017 at Suwannee solar facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

