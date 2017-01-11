FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mercialys FY rental revenue up 12.3 pct at 189.8 mln euros
#Financials
January 11, 2017 / 4:58 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mercialys FY rental revenue up 12.3 pct at 189.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mercialys SA :

* 2016 full-year activity: Excellent performance in a challenging market environment

* fy invoiced rents are up +3.4 pct like-for-like, with +3.5 pct growth excluding indexation, higher than +2 pct target

* 101 million euros ($106.3 million) of asset sales carried out in December 2016 and January 2017

* FY rental revenue is 189.8 million euros versus 169.0 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9501 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

