FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Ablynx initiates the phase IIb "respire" study of anti-rsv nanobody
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 11, 2017 / 4:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ablynx initiates the phase IIb "respire" study of anti-rsv nanobody

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV :

* Ablynx initiates the phase IIB "respire" study of its wholly-owned, first-in-class, inhaled anti-rsv nanobody, ALX-0171, for the treatment of RSV infections in hospitalised infants

* ALX-0171 is a first-in-class inhaled nanobody developed for treatment of RSV infections

* ALX-0171 was safe and well tolerated in a phase IIa study in hospitalised infants with a RSV infection

* Topline results from this phase IIb study of inhaled ALX-0171 are expected in second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.