BRIEF-Ablynx initiates the phase IIb "respire" study of anti-rsv nanobody

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV :

* Ablynx initiates the phase IIB "respire" study of its wholly-owned, first-in-class, inhaled anti-rsv nanobody, ALX-0171, for the treatment of RSV infections in hospitalised infants

* ALX-0171 is a first-in-class inhaled nanobody developed for treatment of RSV infections

* ALX-0171 was safe and well tolerated in a phase IIa study in hospitalised infants with a RSV infection

* Topline results from this phase IIb study of inhaled ALX-0171 are expected in second half of 2018