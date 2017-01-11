FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Delphi expects to grow operating margins 30-40 basis points in 2017 - Deutsche Bank Conf
January 11, 2017

BRIEF-Delphi expects to grow operating margins 30-40 basis points in 2017 - Deutsche Bank Conf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc

* Says expects 2016 revenue to be about $16.5 billion

* Says expects 2016 adjusted operating income to be about $2.2 billion

* Says expects 2016 adjusted EPS to be about $6.05 per share

* Says estimates 2016 free cash flow of $1.1 billion

* Says targeting mid-single digit adjusted growth in 2017, on flat global vehicle production

* Says expects to grow operating margins 30-40 basis points in 2017; sees double digit EPS growth excluding Mechatronics divestiture

* Says expects FX to be a $400 million translation headwind to revenue in 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2iGAb64) Further company coverage:

