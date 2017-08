Jan 11 (Reuters) - Gecina SA :

* At Board meeting on January 6, 2017, co's directors decided to end Mr Philippe Depoux's term of office as Chief Executive Officer

* Payment of severance benefits to Mr Philippe Depoux, capped at two years of his gross total compensation (fixed and variable) for 2016, i.e. 1,648,000 euros ($1.75 million) gross