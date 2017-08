Jan 11 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc -

* CEO Robert Bakish reports grant of employee stock options of 337,500 of co's class b common stock

* Viacom CEO Bakish's stock options granted under its long-term management incentive plan for no consideration and will vest in four equal annual installments beginning Jan 9, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2jFccbC) Further company coverage: