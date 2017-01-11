BRIEF-Kansas City Southern, Watco Companies and WTC Industrial announce joint venture investment

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern :

* KCS, Watco, WTC announce Mexico refined energy products terminal to facilitate increased U.S. export of liquid fuels

* Project will include construction of unit train liquid fuels terminal located in WTC Industrial Park in San Luis Potosi

* Joint venture partners will invest approximately U.S. $45 million in project

* Facility will be solely rail served by Kansas City Southern de Mexico (KCSM)

* It is projected terminal project will eventually include storage facility that would provide retail fuels for population of Central Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: