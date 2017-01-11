FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Obic Co Ltd's pretax profit for April-Dec period projected up 4% on the year - Nikkei
#IT Services & Consulting
January 11, 2017 / 5:27 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Obic Co Ltd's pretax profit for April-Dec period projected up 4% on the year - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei -

* Obic Co Ltd is likely to hike its annual dividend by 5 yen per share for fiscal 2016, anticipating a record profit for the year ending in March - Nikkei

* Obic Co Ltd's pretax profit for the April-December period is projected at just over 23 billion yen ($197 million), up 4% on the year - Nikkei

* Obic is expected to maintain FY 2016 guidance when it announces its three-quarter results Jan. 27 - Nikkei

* Obic Co Ltd's sales rose 4% to roughly 45 billion yen, according to projections for the April-December period - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2iGycyQ) Further company coverage:

