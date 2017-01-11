FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medovex enters into international distribution agreement with AlfaMed s.r.l.
January 11, 2017 / 5:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Medovex enters into international distribution agreement with AlfaMed s.r.l.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Medovex Corp :

* Medovex Corporation enters into international distribution agreement with AlfaMed s.r.l., Italy

* AlfaMed s.r.l. is expected to provide sales, marketing and distribution services for launch of Denervex system

* Denervex is not yet CE marked or FDA cleared and is not yet commercially available



* Agreement covers distribution of Co's Denervex system throughout Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

