7 months ago
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 7:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-PG&E Corp says will eliminate about 450 support services jobs from more than a dozen functional areas across Company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Pg&E Corp

* PG&E streamlining management, implementing efficiency measures to keep customer bills affordable while investing in the future

* PG&E - plans to reduce number of officers by 15 percent, or eight positions, resulting in a flatter, more nimble decision-making structure

* Majority of cost reductions will come from reductions in spending on materials and contracts

* pg&e - streamlined management structure is part of a broader plan to reduce costs in 2017

* In addition, pg&e will eliminate approximately 450 support services jobs from more than a dozen functional areas across company

* PG&E Corp - also eliminated roles of approximately 800 non-employee contractors from across company and will not fill 500 open, non-critical positions

* Has identified new roles for approximately 60 employees, meaning that approximately 390 employees will be affected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

