7 months ago
BRIEF-SDX Energy in talks to buy Circle Oil's Egyptian, Moroccan businesses
January 11, 2017 / 6:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-SDX Energy in talks to buy Circle Oil's Egyptian, Moroccan businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - SDX Energy Inc :

* Notes recent media speculation concerning a potential acquisition and material equity fundraising

* Has entered into non-binding heads of terms with circle oil for acquisition of circle oil's Egyptian and Moroccan businesses

* Hot has a 30 day exclusivity period

* Acquisition is subject to completion of due diligence, compliance with all regulatory requirements and conclusion of an equity fundraising

* Can be no guarantee that acquisition or equity fundraising will proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

