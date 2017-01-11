BRIEF-SDX Energy in talks to buy Circle Oil's Egyptian, Moroccan businesses

Jan 11 (Reuters) - SDX Energy Inc :
* Notes recent media speculation concerning a potential acquisition and material equity fundraising
* Has entered into non-binding heads of terms with circle oil for acquisition of circle oil's Egyptian and Moroccan businesses
* Hot has a 30 day exclusivity period
* Acquisition is subject to completion of due diligence, compliance with all regulatory requirements and conclusion of an equity fundraising
* Can be no guarantee that acquisition or equity fundraising will proceed