7 months ago
BRIEF-FCA says Daphne Zheng is named as COO of China
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 11, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-FCA says Daphne Zheng is named as COO of China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

* FCA announces senior leadership changes

* Daphne Zheng is named as the Chief Operating Officer (coo) of China

* Paul Alcala is named Chief Operating Officer of the Asia Pacific regions, excluding China

* Fiat Chrysler - Mike Manley who has led Asia Pacific region until now, will continue serving on GEC and as head of jeep and ram brands globally

* Both Zheng and Alcala will join the group executive council (GEC) of FCA

* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles-Mike Manley who has led Asia Pacific region until now, to continue serving on GEC and as head of jeep, ram brands globally

* Fiat chrysler automobiles -Davide Mele is appointed deputy COO Latin America, reporting to stefan ketter who is COO of Latin America Source text (bit.ly/2ih9kg3) Further company coverage:

