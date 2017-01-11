BRIEF-FCA says Daphne Zheng is named as COO of China

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

* FCA announces senior leadership changes

* Daphne Zheng is named as the Chief Operating Officer (coo) of China

* Paul Alcala is named Chief Operating Officer of the Asia Pacific regions, excluding China

* Fiat Chrysler - Mike Manley who has led Asia Pacific region until now, will continue serving on GEC and as head of jeep and ram brands globally

* Both Zheng and Alcala will join the group executive council (GEC) of FCA

* Fiat chrysler automobiles -Davide Mele is appointed deputy COO Latin America, reporting to stefan ketter who is COO of Latin America