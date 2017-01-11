FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Derma Sciences buys Medihoney brand from long-term partner
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Derma Sciences buys Medihoney brand from long-term partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Derma Sciences Inc :

* Derma sciences buys Medihoney brand from long-term partner

* Derma sciences inc - consideration is an upfront payment of $13.25 million in cash

* Derma sciences inc -deal includes an additional $5.0 million potentially payable in form of an earn-out upon achievement of future annual sales milestones

* Derma sciences inc- under terms of deal, co has a new 10-year medical honey supply agreement with comvita

* Derma sciences inc - purchase eliminates derma sciences' obligation of royalty payments to comvita on sale of medihoney products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.