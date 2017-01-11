BRIEF-Maplewood International REIT announces expanded scope of value maximization process

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Maplewood International Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Maplewood international reit- says board has expanded scope of process to consider additional strategic alternatives for reit

* Maplewood international reit- notwithstanding expanded scope, board will continue to consider sale of investment property in Netherlands

* Maplewood international reit- says alternatives include but not limited to, merger, reorganization, privatization, reverse takeover