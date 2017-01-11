FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Maplewood International REIT announces expanded scope of value maximization process
January 11, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Maplewood International REIT announces expanded scope of value maximization process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Maplewood International Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Maplewood international reit- says board has expanded scope of process to consider additional strategic alternatives for reit

* Maplewood international reit- notwithstanding expanded scope, board will continue to consider sale of investment property in Netherlands

* Maplewood international reit- says alternatives include but not limited to, merger, reorganization, privatization, reverse takeover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

