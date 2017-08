Jan 11 (Reuters) - ABM Industries Inc

* ABM Industries - on Jan 6 co entered into amendment to credit agreement dated as of Nov 30, 2010, with Bank of America, N.A., lenders - SEC filing

* ABM Industries - amendment amends definition of consolidated ebitda to provide addbacks for certain charges takein in connection with certain litigation Source text: (bit.ly/2il9h6l) Further company coverage: