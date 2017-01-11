FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Kosmos Energy - on Jan. 11, 2017, funds affiliated with Blackstone Group, Warburg Pincus have agreed to sell Kosmos common shares in public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Lp :

* Kosmos energy -on January 11, 2017, funds affiliated with Blackstone Group L.P. and warburg pincus have agreed to sell kosmos common shares in public offering

* Kosmos energy-funds affiliated with blackstone group l.p., warburg pincus llc agreed to sell 30 million of kosmos's common shares - sec filing

* Kosmos energy-funds affiliated with blackstone group l.p., warburg pincus will no longer control majority of voting power of co's outstanding shares Source text (bit.ly/2jwFxkt) Further company coverage:

